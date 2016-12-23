Packers Friday Injury Report Heading Into Home Game with Minnesota

The Green Bay Packers released their Friday injury report a day before hosting division rival Minnesota on Saturday at Lambeau Field.

Packers running back James Starks (concussion), and linebacker Jayrone Elliott (hand) have been ruled out for Saturday’s home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Here’s the good news: quarterback Aaron Rodgers (calf); linebacker Clay Matthews (shoulder); guard T.J. Lang (back/foot); and guard Lane Taylor (hip) have been removed from the injury report.

The Packers say linebacker Nick Perry (hand); wide receiver Randall Cobb (ankle); cornerback Damarious Randall (shoulder); and center JC Tretter (knee) are questionable.

Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (knee/groin) has been ruled out for Saturday’s game.

