UPDATE: Carrie Fisher in critical but stable condition after cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES (WKOW) --Carrie Fisher is in critical but stable condition after she suffered a cardiac arrest aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles, according to KABC in Los Angeles.

KABC reports, Fisher is currently on a ventilator. When the plane Fisher was on landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and administered CPR prior to transporting the actress to UCLA Medical Center.

Todd Fisher told KABC that his sister is "getting the best care she can receive." 

"She's obviously a very tough girl who's survived many things," he added. "I encourage everyone to pray for her."

Fisher is best known for her role as Princess Leia in "Star Wars."  She is 60 years old.

