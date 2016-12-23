Goodwill & partners make it possible to donate from your couch for holiday season

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's an easier and more convenient way to give back this year. Goodwill is partnering with retailers around the nation to make it easier for online shoppers to recycle those merchandise boxes by filling them with things you no longer need, and sending them to Goodwill by mail.

Here's how it works according to Goodwill's website:

1) When you receive goods that you purchase online on Cyber Monday — or any day, for that matter — simply open and unpack new merchandise. Visit www.givebackbox.com to print a prepaid mailing label.

2) Pack that same box with clothing, small household items and accessories that you no longer need.

3) Attach the prepaid Give Back Box shipping label to the box. You can either drop off the box at a local UPS store or leave the box at your door for pickup by USPS to complete your donation to your nearest Goodwill organization.

The idea launched one year ago just in time for Cyber Monday. Since it's initial launch, more than 16,000 boxes full of clothes, household items and other unwanted things have been donated.

One of Give Back Box's biggest partners, Levi Strauss & Co., is also giving you another reason to donate. For each box of clothes or shoes donated using the free shipping label downloaded from Levi.com/Goodwill or Dockers.com/Goodwill, the retailer will donate $5 to Goodwill, up to $25,000.