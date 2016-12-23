Giannis scores career-high 39 points in 123-96 victory over the - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Giannis scores career-high 39 points in 123-96 victory over the Wizards

 MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo had a career-high 39 points and the Milwaukee Bucks had no trouble beating the Washington Wizards 123-96 on Friday night.
   Milwaukee scored a season-high in the first half to lead 73-58 and cruised to victory. It was the most points given up in a half this season by the Wizards.
   Antetokounmpo made 12 of 19 shots and 15 of 17 free throws with eight rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes. With the Bradley Center crowd loudly chanting "M-V-P," the 6-foot-11 forward missed a free throw with just over 6 minutes left that would have given him 40 points.
   The Bucks led 109-82 at the time, and two possessions later Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd removed Antetokounmpo for the rest of the game.
   John Wall and Otto Porter each scored 18 points for Washington, but the Wizards trailed 100-78 after three quarters and neither played in the fourth quarter. Wall had 10 assists in just under 32 minutes.
 

  • Badgers hire Strobel to complete hockey coaching staff

    Tony Granato has filled the vacancy on his Badgers' hockey coaching staff by bringing back another Badger. Granato announcing Tuesday he has hired former Badgers defenseman Mark Strobel as his new associate head coach.

  • UW Athletics Hall of Fame to add 10 new members

    Ten former Badgers will take their place among the greats in University of Wisconsin history by joining the University of Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 29 at Union South.  The inductees are Sara Bauer, Darrell Bevell, Brooks Bollinger, Brian Elliott, Tamara Moore, Arlie Schardt, Bob Suter, Tracy Webster, Guy Lowman and Mike Leckrone. 

  • Four future Badgers hear name called in NHL Draft

    The second day of the 2017 NHL Draft marked the 20th consecutive season that the University of Wisconsin had a player drafted as four incoming freshman were selected.  

