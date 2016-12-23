No. 14 Badgers top FAMU in 90-37 blowout win on Friday night

Tony Granato has filled the vacancy on his Badgers' hockey coaching staff by bringing back another Badger. Granato announcing Tuesday he has hired former Badgers defenseman Mark Strobel as his new associate head coach.More >>
The Titletown District is set to start opening next month next to Lambeau Field.More >>
Former Badger shooting guard Bronson Koenig has been running around the clock after agreeing to a two way contract last week allowing him to play for the Bucks or their G-League affiliate in Oshkosh.More >>
Ten former Badgers will take their place among the greats in University of Wisconsin history by joining the University of Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 29 at Union South. The inductees are Sara Bauer, Darrell Bevell, Brooks Bollinger, Brian Elliott, Tamara Moore, Arlie Schardt, Bob Suter, Tracy Webster, Guy Lowman and Mike Leckrone.More >>
The Milwaukee Brewers have activated outfielder Ryan Braun and second baseman Jonathan Villar from the 10-day disabled list before opening a three-game series at Cincinnati.More >>
In one day, how much golf is too much golf? One complete round of 18 holes? How about five complete rounds and from an 11-year-old? Alex Weiss from Middleton accomplished that on Monday at Bishops Bay Country Club.More >>
The second day of the 2017 NHL Draft marked the 20th consecutive season that the University of Wisconsin had a player drafted as four incoming freshman were selected.More >>
Bronson Koenig will continue his basketball career in his home state. The La Crosse native and former Badgers star confirmed earlier reports with an Instagram post indicating he had signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.More >>
Former Badgers star Derek Stepan has been traded from the New York Rangers to the Arizona Coyotes.More >>
Concerts on the Square will be postponed until Thursday because of possible severe weather for Wednesday night.More >>
Sen. Kathleen Vinehout (D-Alma) has filed paperwork on to run for Governor in 2018.More >>
Around Fourth of July, you hear a lot about fireworks and using them safely, but doctors say one aspect of safety can be overlooked. Fireworks can have devastating effects on your vision if you're not careful.More >>
Gilbert Brown got his campers going tat his youth football camp. He wasn't the only famous former Packer; Santana Dotson was there as well.More >>
Wisconsin's senior U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is one of at least six Republicans being credited with forcing their leadership to delay a vote on health care reform Tuesday, as the state's junior U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin says its time for those Republicans to come to the bargaining table with her and other Democrats.More >>
The White House says it has found "potential" evidence that Syria is preparing for another chemical weapons attack.More >>
A company celebrated an expansion of its existing Green County facility with Governor Walker Monday morning, but in a sign of the times that expansion does not include a guarantee of new jobs.More >>
On the same day the Congressional Budget Office projected 22 million Americans would lose their insurance under the Senate GOP health care plan, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) again warned Republican leaders not to push the bill to a vote this week.More >>
The growing problem of well water contamination in Wisconsin was the featured topic on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.More >>
