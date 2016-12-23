Vikings stuck on airplane after sliding off Wisconsin runway - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Vikings stuck on airplane after sliding off Wisconsin runway

Posted:

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- The Minnesota Vikings' team plane slid off a Wisconsin runway and became stuck in the grass, leaving players waiting for hours to get off the aircraft.
   A team spokesman says there were no injuries after the landing shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at Appleton International Airport. The Vikings will play the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.
   The Vikings' official Twitter account reported shortly after 7 p.m. Friday that "while taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane."
   The plane landed about 5:15 p.m. It was snowing much of the afternoon in Appleton, which is about 30 miles south of Green Bay.
 

