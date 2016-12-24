Four arrested after deadly shooting in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit Police say one person is dead and another is in the hospital after being shot in a neighborhood bordering the Krueger-Haskell Golf Course.

Police say they responded to reports of shots fired on the 1600-block of Hackett Street just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old shot in the head. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died. Police are not releasing his identity at this time.

A second victim managed to get himself to Beloit Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds to the face and leg, according to Beloit Police. Due to his wounds, authorities say he was transported to UW Hospital in Madison.

Detectives say four people have been arrested in the shooting. Two 16-year-old boys from Beloit are currently being held at the Rock County Youth Services Center for felony murder and armed robbery. They are not yet being identified.

Police say they have also arrested 19-year-old Jodany Rodriguez from Beloit. He is being held at the Rock County Jail for felony murder and armed robbery.

According to the Beloit Police Department, the 18-year-old who is being treated at the hospital has also been arrested for possession with intent to deliver marijuana and a probation violation.

Beloit Police say this is still an active investigation. An autopsy on the teen who died will be conducted Dec. 24th for an exact cause of death.