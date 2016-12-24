Tense moments on Appleton runway as Vikings plane skids

APPLETON (WKOW) -- As the Minnesota Vikings were coming into the Appleton International Airport Friday night, for their game against the Packers Saturday, their plane slid off the runway.

According to the Vikings Twitter account, the plane was taxiing after landing safely when it slid and got stuck.

Our Green Bay affiliate, WBAY, reports two aerial platform trucks from the Fox Crossing Fire Dept. and the New London Fire Dept. were needed to get the 150 passengers off of the plane. De-boarding took several hours.

"We didn't have equipment large enough for that aircraft here, so we had to call in a platform truck to deplane the passengers," said Abe Weber with the Appleton International Airport.

Officials say everyone on board is safe, and no one was hurt.

The Vikings play the Packers at noon Saturday at Lambeau Field.