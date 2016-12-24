Tense moments on Appleton runway as Vikings plane skids

Three ambulances were called to the scene of a serious crash on East Washington Avenue in Madison Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Three ambulances were called to the scene of a serious crash on East Washington Avenue in Madison Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Police say four contractors were working on a remodeling project inside the restaurant during off hours. Two masked men with guns entered the business.More >>
Police say four contractors were working on a remodeling project inside the restaurant during off hours. Two masked men with guns entered the business.More >>
An historic Wisconsin bar with a reputation for apparent paranormal activity could appear in a new Netflix series.More >>
An historic Wisconsin bar with a reputation for apparent paranormal activity could appear in a new Netflix series.More >>
Victim in Culver's armed robbery has been identified.More >>
Victim in Culver's armed robbery has been identified.More >>
Sassy Cow Creamery out of Columbus, Wisconsin is voluntarily recalling some of its products.More >>
Sassy Cow Creamery out of Columbus, Wisconsin is voluntarily recalling some of its products.More >>
Chris Paul is heading to Houston to join James Harden, and the Rockets will soon have two All-Stars in the backcourt to lead their chase for a championship. Sam Dekker is headed to Los Angeles as part of the haul landed by the Clippers.More >>
Chris Paul is heading to Houston to join James Harden, and the Rockets will soon have two All-Stars in the backcourt to lead their chase for a championship. Sam Dekker is headed to Los Angeles as part of the haul landed by the Clippers.More >>
Tony Granato has filled the vacancy on his Badgers' hockey coaching staff by bringing back another Badger. Granato announcing Tuesday he has hired former Badgers defenseman Mark Strobel as his new associate head coach.More >>
Tony Granato has filled the vacancy on his Badgers' hockey coaching staff by bringing back another Badger. Granato announcing Tuesday he has hired former Badgers defenseman Mark Strobel as his new associate head coach.More >>
Ten former Badgers will take their place among the greats in University of Wisconsin history by joining the University of Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 29 at Union South. The inductees are Sara Bauer, Darrell Bevell, Brooks Bollinger, Brian Elliott, Tamara Moore, Arlie Schardt, Bob Suter, Tracy Webster, Guy Lowman and Mike Leckrone.More >>
Ten former Badgers will take their place among the greats in University of Wisconsin history by joining the University of Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 29 at Union South. The inductees are Sara Bauer, Darrell Bevell, Brooks Bollinger, Brian Elliott, Tamara Moore, Arlie Schardt, Bob Suter, Tracy Webster, Guy Lowman and Mike Leckrone.More >>
The second day of the 2017 NHL Draft marked the 20th consecutive season that the University of Wisconsin had a player drafted as four incoming freshman were selected.More >>
The second day of the 2017 NHL Draft marked the 20th consecutive season that the University of Wisconsin had a player drafted as four incoming freshman were selected.More >>
Bronson Koenig will continue his basketball career in his home state. The La Crosse native and former Badgers star confirmed earlier reports with an Instagram post indicating he had signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.More >>
Bronson Koenig will continue his basketball career in his home state. The La Crosse native and former Badgers star confirmed earlier reports with an Instagram post indicating he had signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.More >>
President Donald Trump's approval rating is 10 points underwater with Wisconsin voters, according the latest Marquette University Law School Poll released Wednesday.More >>
President Donald Trump's approval rating is 10 points underwater with Wisconsin voters, according the latest Marquette University Law School Poll released Wednesday.More >>
Sen. Kathleen Vinehout (D-Alma) has filed paperwork on to run for Governor in 2018.More >>
Sen. Kathleen Vinehout (D-Alma) has filed paperwork on to run for Governor in 2018.More >>
Concerts on the Square will be postponed until Thursday because of possible severe weather for Wednesday night.More >>
Concerts on the Square will be postponed until Thursday because of possible severe weather for Wednesday night.More >>
Around Fourth of July, you hear a lot about fireworks and using them safely, but doctors say one aspect of safety can be overlooked. Fireworks can have devastating effects on your vision if you're not careful.More >>
Around Fourth of July, you hear a lot about fireworks and using them safely, but doctors say one aspect of safety can be overlooked. Fireworks can have devastating effects on your vision if you're not careful.More >>
Gilbert Brown got his campers going tat his youth football camp. He wasn't the only famous former Packer; Santana Dotson was there as well.More >>
Gilbert Brown got his campers going tat his youth football camp. He wasn't the only famous former Packer; Santana Dotson was there as well.More >>
Wisconsin's senior U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is one of at least six Republicans being credited with forcing their leadership to delay a vote on health care reform Tuesday, as the state's junior U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin says its time for those Republicans to come to the bargaining table with her and other Democrats.More >>
Wisconsin's senior U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is one of at least six Republicans being credited with forcing their leadership to delay a vote on health care reform Tuesday, as the state's junior U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin says its time for those Republicans to come to the bargaining table with her and other Democrats.More >>
The White House says it has found "potential" evidence that Syria is preparing for another chemical weapons attack.More >>
The White House says it has found "potential" evidence that Syria is preparing for another chemical weapons attack.More >>
A company celebrated an expansion of its existing Green County facility with Governor Walker Monday morning, but in a sign of the times that expansion does not include a guarantee of new jobs.More >>
A company celebrated an expansion of its existing Green County facility with Governor Walker Monday morning, but in a sign of the times that expansion does not include a guarantee of new jobs.More >>
On the same day the Congressional Budget Office projected 22 million Americans would lose their insurance under the Senate GOP health care plan, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) again warned Republican leaders not to push the bill to a vote this week.More >>
On the same day the Congressional Budget Office projected 22 million Americans would lose their insurance under the Senate GOP health care plan, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) again warned Republican leaders not to push the bill to a vote this week.More >>
The growing problem of well water contamination in Wisconsin was the featured topic on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
The growing problem of well water contamination in Wisconsin was the featured topic on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>