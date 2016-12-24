Son saves father's life with CPR at Badgers basketball game

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Verona man has extra reason to be grateful for family this Christmas Eve: his son saved his life at the Badgers basketball game Friday night.

The Madison Fire Department says a 64-year-old and his son were in one of the spectator suites at the Kohl Center to watch the Badgers take on Florida A&M when he collapsed. He was unconscious and didn't have a pulse.

But this man's son was with him. His son called 911 and started CPR right away. Because of how well the son did with chest compressions, paramedics were able to use the defibrillator right away when they got there three minutes after the call. The Verona man regained a pulse after one try. He was awake and alert when they took him to the hospital.

The Madison Fire Department encourages everybody to get trained in CPR. They also promote the use of the PulsePoint app, which alerts you if anybody nearby is in cardiac arrest and could use your help.