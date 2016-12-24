UPDATE: Two ice fishermen rescued from Lake Kegonsa

UPDATE - McFARLAND (WKOW) -- Two ice fishers and one firefighter are expected to be okay after an early-morning rescue from the frigid waters of Lake Kegonsa, near McFarland.

A news release from the City of Madison says their fire department, along with crews from McFarland, Monona, and Stoughton, responded to a 911 call about 7:15 a.m. Saturday from a witness saying someone had fallen through the ice about 7:15 Saturday morning. It happened about ½ mile from shore, near Colladay Point in the 3300 block of Fish Camp Road, near the town of Dunn.

Lt. Charles Immel with the Dane County Sheriff's office says a 76-year-old man and 15-year-old boy, both from Stoughton, began traveling on the lake using an ATV to go ice fishing. While in the center of it, the ice began giving way at which time the ATV broke through the water. Both fishermen fell into the hole created by the ATV and weren't able to get out.



McFarland Firefighters were first on the scene and were able to pull the victims out of the water within 30 minutes using an ice rescue sled.



Responders from the Madison Fire Department in an air boat helped to bringing the victims to awaiting ambulances. Lt. Immel says use of the air boat was instrumental in the successful outcome and contributed to the potential saving of two lives. The air boat was supplied to the team by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office three years ago.



Both fishermen were transported to UW Hospital for exposure symptoms. One McFarland firefighter also was transported to Meriter Hospital for observation with non-life threatening injuries.



Officials say people still need to stay off the ice because of quickly deteriorating conditions on area lakes. If you should see someone in this scenario, call for help and wait for rescue personnel to arrive.

