Community meals offer holiday fellowship

MADISON (WKOW) -- Need plans for your holiday dinner? Here's a compilation of community meals happening in and around Madison on December 25th. Listing courtesy of City of Madison, Department of Civil Rights:

1. Luke House 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

3101 S. Ingersoll Street, Madison,WI

608-535-9394

2. First United Methodist Church 12 noon - 2:00 p.m. Madison

203 Wisconsin Avenue, Madison, WI

608-256-9061

3. First United Methodist Church 12 noon - 2:00 p.m. Baraboo

13th annual, Baraboo Area Community Christmas Dinner

615 Broadway St, Baraboo, WI 53913 (608) 356-3991

4. Savory Sunday 2:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Wisconsin State Capital, Madison

5. Mount Horeb Community Center, 12 noon - 3:00 p.m.

107 North Grove Street, Mt. Horeb, WI