Community meals offer holiday fellowship

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON (WKOW) -- Need plans for your holiday dinner? Here's a compilation of community meals happening in and around Madison on December 25th. Listing courtesy of City of Madison, Department of Civil Rights:

1. Luke House     4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

3101 S. Ingersoll Street, Madison,WI

608-535-9394

2.  First United Methodist Church    12 noon - 2:00 p.m.  Madison

203 Wisconsin Avenue, Madison, WI   

608-256-9061

3. First United Methodist Church  12 noon - 2:00 p.m.   Baraboo 

13th annual, Baraboo Area Community Christmas Dinner 

 615 Broadway St, Baraboo, WI 53913    (608) 356-3991 

4. Savory Sunday   2:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Wisconsin State Capital, Madison

5. Mount Horeb Community Center,   12 noon - 3:00 p.m.

107 North Grove Street,  Mt. Horeb, WI

