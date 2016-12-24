Madison police investigating shots fired on the north side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison residents on the city's north side woke to the sound of gunshots Saturday.

A police department incident report says officers, including an on-street MPD supervisor, responded to a witness call from the 3200 block of Ridgeway Avenue a little before 5:30 a.m. Six or seven shots were also reported nearby in the area of Quincy Avenue.

Lt. Anthony Bitterman says investigators didn't find any suspects in the area, any evidence of property damage nor any suspects.