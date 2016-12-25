Fond du Lac boy called a hero for alerting parents to Christmas morning fire

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) -- A nine-year old boy saved his parents from a Christmas morning fire.



Zevin Jelic was trying to sleep on a couch on the first floor of his family's duplex when he noticed smoke coming from the basement.



He immediately alerted his parents and they all got out of the home safely.

Firefighters are calling him a true hero.

"I was scared at first, but then I wasn't scared anymore because I knew that my Christmas presents would be okay," said Jelic.

It was a good thing Zevin was so alert.



Fire officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the basement or on the first floor of the home.