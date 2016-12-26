Grant Co. home total loss after fire - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Grant Co. home total loss after fire

POTOSI (WKOW) -- A Grant County home is a total loss after a fire that happened early Sunday morning.

Our ABC affiliate says firefighters were called out at about 1:45 a.m. to Irish Hollow Road in Potosi.  It took about 3 hours to put the fire out.

The Fire Chief told the Telegraph Herald that it took so long to extinguish the fire because of windy conditions.

Crews said no one was hurt.  The cause of the fire is not yet known.

