UPDATE: Janesville chainsaw thefts believed to part of crime spree in two states

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Law enforcement agencies across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois are looking for a suspect they believe is responsible for a series of burglaries at farm equipment stores over the past few weeks.

27 News first broadcast surveillance camera footage Monday night showing a person breaking into Johnson Tractor early Christmas morning.

"Obviously you feel violated anytime, but yeah, that makes it even more wrong it seems like," said Eric Reuterskiold, operations manager at Johnson Tractor.

The suspect made off with seven Stihl chainsaws worth between $400 and $1,200 apiece.

"They're all high-end, nice saws," said Reuterskiold.

One small robbery might not seem like a big deal, but police investigators from across the area believe it isn't an isolated incident.

"We have a couple of stores in Illinois and some of the neighboring dealers had been stolen, had been broken into and had Stihl products stolen," said Reuterskiold.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are treating those crimes as related to the one at Johnson Tractor, as well as two similar thefts at farm implement stores in Green County last week and another in Platteville on Monday..

"Our staff is all kind of on extra precaution right now," said Chris Frodel, owner of Mid-State Equipment, which has one location less than a mile away from Johnson Tractor.

Frodel said it appears the person featured in the Johnson Tractor surveillance tape has been in her store before.

"Our staff at that location thought they recognized the individual, of course couldn't put a name with it, especially if they had just been in looking at stuff," said Frodel.

"We can't say that he's been here before, but, it's likely," added Reuterskiold.

Both business owners are confident an arrest will be made soon.

"They'll get him," said Reuterskiold. "They've got enough evidence - I think - between the break-ins that they're even confident that they'll get him."

