Millions in fur coats stolen from NYC store

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK (WKOW) -- Millions of dollars worth of fur coats have been stolen from a store on New York City's Upper East Side.

Our New York City affiliate WABC reports they were taken Christmas Eve from the Dennis Basso store on Madison Avenue.

The thieves broke down the door and only took the most expensive sable coats, the store's owner told the New York Post. The owner said 'they knew what they were looking for.'

It's unknown how many furs were stolen, and as of about 8 a.m. central time on Monday, no one has been arrested.