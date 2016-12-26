Millions in fur coats stolen from NYC store - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Millions in fur coats stolen from NYC store

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy of WABC. Photo courtesy of WABC.

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK (WKOW) -- Millions of dollars worth of fur coats have been stolen from a store on New York City's Upper East Side. 

Our New York City affiliate WABC reports they were taken Christmas Eve from the Dennis Basso store on Madison Avenue. 

The thieves broke down the door and only took the most expensive sable coats, the store's owner told the New York Post. The owner said 'they knew what they were looking for.' 

It's unknown how many furs were stolen, and as of about 8 a.m. central time on Monday, no one has been arrested. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.