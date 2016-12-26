Trump to dissolve foundation currently under investigation

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK (WKOW) -- President-Elect Donald Trump says he plans to dissolve his controversial foundation.

He says the Trump Foundation has done good work contributing money to veterans, law enforcement and children. But he says he still wants to dissolve it to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest.

The foundation has been criticized for reportedly funneling its money to settle legal disputes. And according to a recent tax filing, it admitted that it violated IRS rules by giving money to someone close to the organization.

The foundation is currently under investigation by New York's attorney general.