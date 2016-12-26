UPDATE: Electrical issue caused Olbrich Gardens Christmas morning fire

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Fire Department investigators have determined that an electrical issue is the probable cause of a fire that destroyed a maintenance shed at Olbrich Gardens.

Because of the severe damage to the structure, a forensic electrical engineer may be needed to determine the exact source of the fire.

Among the fire debris were golf carts, chargers, tank heaters, a tractor, and an array of power tools.

The fire, which happened around 6 a.m. on Christmas morning, fully engulfed the shed.

Investigators continue to work with Olbrich staff.

"For the most part, it was contained to that one building," says John Wirth, conservancy curator. "We did have a tractor that was sitting outside the building and the intense heat caused quite a bit of damage on that. But we also had a number of larger pieces of equipment across the way that were not damaged."

Executive Director Roberta Sladky says among other things inside the building were a backhoe, the tractor and golf carts employees use to get around the grounds in the summer. There were also some aquatic plants stored in tanks.



The Madison Fire Department put out the fire and is currently investigating what happened.