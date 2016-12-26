Supreme Court expected to rule on Schimel training tapes this week

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court is expected to rule this week on whether the state Department of Justice has to turn over training videos featuring Attorney General Brad Schimel (R-WI) to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.



The Democrats filed a lawsuit in 2014 seeking videos of presentations Schimel gave at DOJ seminars in 2009 and 2013 on how to prosecute sexual predators. Schimel was the Waukesha County district attorney at the time he gave the presentations.



The Democrats alleged Schimel may have made inappropriate remarks during the seminars. The lawsuit came during the height of Schimel's attorney general campaign.



"My predecessor at DOJ made the decision to contest this and as I've become Attorney General I have worked with our legal and law enforcement professionals and victim services professionals, and they all agree that we should contest this," Schimel told 27 News last week.



DOJ attorneys say releasing the videos could reveal investigative techniques and re-traumatize the victims in the cases Schimel used as examples.



The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the release Wednesday.



