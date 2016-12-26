Gov. Walker, potential challenger Cullen featured on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) discussed his evolution on President-Elect Donald Trump and several state issues - including the investigation at Lincoln Hills youth prison on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.



Host Greg Neumann interviewed Walker at the governor's mansion last week.



Also appearing on the program was former Janesville Democratic State Senator Tim Cullen - who said he is definitely planning to challenger Walker in his 2018 reelection bid.



This edition of Capital City Sunday originally aired on December 25.