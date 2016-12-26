UW-Madison students to carry sex toys to protest gun bill - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UW-Madison students to carry sex toys to protest gun bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- University of Wisconsin-Madison students plan to carry sex toys around campus next semester to protest a bill that would allow concealed weapons in university classrooms.

Republican Rep. Jesse Kremer plans to introduce legislation that would allow concealed weapons in public colleges' classrooms.

UW-Madison sophomore Kat Kerwin is organizing the protest. She tells Wisconsin Public Radio concealed weapons will make students and professors uncomfortable.

A date for the protest hadn't been set as of Dec. 23 but plans call for it to take place sometime during the spring semester.

Kremer says the protesters are a small group of students and professors who are scared of guns just because they're guns.

