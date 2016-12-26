Dane County residents worried about F-35 noise

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Dane County residents say basing F-35 fighter jets in Madison would be too noisy.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Monday that people around Truax Field are already fed up with the noise from F-16s. Sara Petzold said the windows of her home on Madison's north side rattle when military jets from Truax fly over. Melanie Foxcroft, who lives on Madison's east side, says F-16 noise is "ear-shattering."

The U.S. Air Force is looking for two bases to houses F-35 Lightning IIs. Truax is one of five finalists.

Air Force officials say the F-35s usually produce noise equivalent to F-16s but could be quieter on takeoff because they don't use afterburners as frequently.

Noise studies taking into account conditions at Truax will be completed next year.