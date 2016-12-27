Wisconsin's new drunken driving penalties begin Jan. 1

Madison Police confirm one person was shot early Sunday morning.More >>
Madison Police confirm one person was shot early Sunday morning.More >>
Police have arrested a woman they say was armed with a rifle and wouldn't come out of a home Saturday afternoon.More >>
Police have arrested a woman they say was armed with a rifle and wouldn't come out of a home Saturday afternoon.More >>
Firefighters found one person dead after they put out a house fire in Janesville Saturday night.More >>
Firefighters found one person dead after they put out a house fire in Janesville Saturday night.More >>
A UW-Madison graduate is charged with kidnapping a Chinese student who is now believed to be dead.More >>
A UW-Madison graduate is charged with kidnapping a Chinese student who is now believed to be dead.More >>
If you have received an order cancellation email from Amazon for a product you didn't buy, it may be a scam.More >>
If you have received an order cancellation email from Amazon for a product you didn't buy, it may be a scam.More >>