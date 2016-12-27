Sauk County Sheriff's Office identified Reedsburg woman killed in crash

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says the woman killed in a two-car crash last week on State Highway 33 was Stephanie Ebenal.

The 73-year-old Reedsburg woman died at the scene, according to the Sauk County Coroner's Office.

The crash happened on December 21 where Highway 33 meets Coonbluff Road, and the sheriff's office indicates only two people were involved.

The driver of the other car, 23-year-old Nina Hinzman, of Prairie du Sac, was flown from the scene of the crash by helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison.