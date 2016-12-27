Actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

MADISON (WKOW) -- ABC News and other media outlets are reporting actress Carrie Fisher, best known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, has died at age 60.

Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, released a statement through her spokesman saying Fisher died Tuesday just before 11:00 a.m. CST. Lourd said her mother was "loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

Fisher had been hospitalized since Friday when she suffered a medical emergency on board a flight to Los Angeles, but multiple reports over the holiday weekend cited family as saying Fisher's condition had stabilized as she was being treated in an intensive care unit.

In addition to her acting, Fisher was an accomplished author who detailed her experiences with addiction and mental illness in several best-selling books.

Besides her daughter, Fisher is survived by her brother, Todd Fisher, and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds.