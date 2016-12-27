Gas shut off in part of Verona after contractor hits gas line

VERONA (WKOW) -- Madison Gas and Electric says it shut off gas to one of its lines in Verona Tuesday morning after a contractor hit and ruptured the line.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office put out a shelter in place warning for people in the area, but the utility company says the area has since been secured and crews are working to fix the damaged gas line.

The contractor hit what the utility calls a high pressure main at Highway PD and Shady Oaks Lane in Verona.

Deputies and MG&E crews responded. A spokesperson for the utility says they are not sure who the contractor was working for, but it was not MG&E.

A 27 News crew said all emergency vehicles had left the scene before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and only MG&E workers remained.