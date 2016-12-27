Dave Ross named the new Dept. of Transportation Secretary

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tuesday, Governor Scott Walker names Dave Ross as the new secretary of the Department of Transportation.

Ross has been "an outstanding leader for our administration at the Department of Safety and Professional Services since 2011," Walker stated. Current DOT Secretary, Mark Gottlieb, resigned with an effective date of January 6, 2017.

Walker went on to say, "Dave has always looked to improve the way government operates, and I am confident he will bring the same innovative, taxpayer-first approach to the DOT."

Prior to joining the administration, Secretary Ross served two terms as the mayor of the City of Superior and was self-employed for more than 20 years in an upholstery business. Born and raised in Superior, Secretary Ross received his Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

"I thank Governor Walker for placing his trust in me to run the DOT," Secretary Ross said. "I look forward to hitting the ground running and continuing to serve as a strong taxpayer advocate for Governor Walker in this new role."

Secretary Ross will begin his new duties at the DOT on January 7, 2017.

A photograph of Governor Walker and Secretary Ross, taken today at the Executive Residence in Maple Bluff, is attached.