UPDATE: OSHA issues 16 serious violations against Columbus company in teen employee's death

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, has issued 16 serious safety and health violations against G.D. Roberts & Co. Inc. for violations found at its Columbus facility after a 17-year-old worker was pinned under equipment on June 27.

The teen, Dusty Babcock, died from his injuries on July 2.

Investigators determined Babcock was clearing scrap below a loading table for an operating laser-cutter system when the machine lowered onto the victim, trapping him beneath. OSHA found G.D. Roberts failed to ensure procedures to lockout the machine and prevent unintentional movement were followed, and did not train its employees properly in such safety procedures.

“A young man suffered a tragic death shortly after starting a new job, leaving his family to grieve their overwhelming loss,” said Ann Grevenkamp, OSHA’s area director in Madison. “Proper lockout devices along with training could have prevented this tragedy.”

In addition to the 16 serious violations, OSHA says it found one other-than-serious violation and has proposed penalties against the company totaling $119,725.

In a statement, G.D. Roberts & Co. Inc. said they hope this issue will be resolved quickly after working cooperatively with OSHA during their investigation.

"G.D. Roberts cares greatly about its employees. Without this team of 50 employees, we would not have the reputation as one of the best, highest quality metal fabrication facilities in the United States. Year after year we continuously improve the safety of our workplace recognizing that we have a responsibility to our employees and community. We continuously improve (and invest heavily in) the safety of our workplace because we recognize there will always be an opportunity to do more and do better," the statement read.

"Although OSHA issued citations and fines related to a June accident, and also issued a press release, over 85% of the citations and fines, were unrelated to the accident. OSHA knows that G.D. Roberts has made significant investments in safety by purchasing state of the art equipment with numerous safety designs to protect employees from hazards over many years. It is not clear why the employee was in the location under the table of the machine at the time of the accident. It is also unclear why the light curtain guards installed on the machinery involved in the incident, failed to protect the employee from this tragic accident. However, we understand OSHA only has the power to propose citations against employers in these situations, not assign blame or responsibility for the accident, or cite those who design or build the equipment or structures. The proposed citations are used by OSHA to make sure deficiencies are corrected, regardless of blame. We have been working and very cooperative with OSHA, and we are confident this matter will be resolved quickly based upon that cooperative effort. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family of the employee, especially during this holiday season," the company said.

G.D. Roberts & Co. Inc. has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings.