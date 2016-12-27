UPDATE: No threat found after Appleton area mall evacuated

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say no threat was found in the Fox River Mall, after a report of a person with a gun caused an evacuation.



Authorities say the mall was evacuated after police got a call from a family concerned about a man who might have had a gun heading toward the mall. As a precaution, the mall was shut down, but police say they didn't find the man inside and have no reason to believe he was ever there.



********



GRAND CHUTE (WKOW) -- Authorities say a mall in the Fox Valley is being evacuated right now after a call about a possible weapons incident.



WBAY-TV reports the Fox River Mall is being evacuated as a safety precaution, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office. Officials say they got a call about a welfare check and they're not sure if the person is still on site and a weapon may have been used.



People inside the mall tell WBAY an announcement came over the loudspeaker telling them there was an emergency and asking people to get to a safe place.