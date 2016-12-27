One person's trash is a thief's treasure

WKOW -- As you clean up from the holidays and get ready to throw out the trash, police are warning you to take some extra precautions to make sure that trash doesn't become an open invitation to burglars.

It's a simple message from law enforcement -- if you got a new TV or a computer, you don't want to advertise that to thieves. There are a couple ways to avoid it. The best way is to break these boxes down.

"If people would take the time to break down their boxes, if you get a television or if you get a computer, and you break down those boxes, even turn those boxes inside out, so they don't see the outside labeling of the boxes," says Capt. Jody Crocker, with Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

Police also say you want to avoid giving thieves any personal information, so take the label off any boxes with your name listed.