Wisconsin judges with organ donation story to be in Rose Parade - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin judges with organ donation story to be in Rose Parade

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- It was a big Rose Bowl send off Tuesday for two Milwaukee judges who made national headlines for a kidney donation.

Judges Joann Eiring and Derek Mosley traded in their judiciary gowns for hospital gowns when Joann donated a kidney to her best friend Derek. Since the transplant, they have made it their mission to spread the word about organ donations.

 The pair has been invited to continue that mission at the "donate life" float in the Rose Parade on January 2nd.

"I'm trying to get the word out with the help of Froedtert [Hospital], to try to get people to understand the importance of donation and that it doesn't matter if you're black, white, or male, female, big little, you can save somebody's life," says Judge Derek Mosley.

Judges Mosley and Eiring have been advocates for organ donations across the nation. Right now, more than 2,200 people in Wisconsin need life-saving organs.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.