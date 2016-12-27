Nigel Hayes Leads way, No. 14 Wisconsin Beats Rutgers 72-52

The Madison Radicals are in first place in the Midwest Division of the American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) after a 21-13 over the Minnesota Wind Chill Saturday night at Breese Stevens Field.More >>
The Madison Radicals are in first place in the Midwest Division of the American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) after a 21-13 over the Minnesota Wind Chill Saturday night at Breese Stevens Field.More >>
Domingo Santana hit a two-run homer off Giancarlo Stanton's glove, sparking a seven-run second inning that lifted the Milwaukee Brewers over the Miami Marlins 8-4 on Saturday.More >>
Domingo Santana hit a two-run homer off Giancarlo Stanton's glove, sparking a seven-run second inning that lifted the Milwaukee Brewers over the Miami Marlins 8-4 on Saturday.More >>
Some of the best lumber jacks and jills from the Midwest "rolled" to Madison for the Midwest Log Rolling Championships on Saturday with proceeds going towards The Huntington's Disease Society of America.More >>
Some of the best lumber jacks and jills from the Midwest "rolled" to Madison for the Midwest Log Rolling Championships on Saturday with proceeds going towards The Huntington's Disease Society of America.More >>
Six women, including local runner Nora Bird, are featured in a short documentary about their journey to become the first all-female team to complete the Speed Project.More >>
Six women, including local runner Nora Bird, are featured in a short documentary about their journey to become the first all-female team to complete the Speed Project.More >>
Stephen Vogt, claimed off waivers earlier in the week, hit two home runs and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Friday night.More >>
Stephen Vogt, claimed off waivers earlier in the week, hit two home runs and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Friday night.More >>
A ball apparently thrown from the stands at Miller Park struck first-base umpire Joe West directly in the back of the head, leading to a seven-minute delay during the Miami-Milwaukee game as security personnel tried to locate the culprit.More >>
A ball apparently thrown from the stands at Miller Park struck first-base umpire Joe West directly in the back of the head, leading to a seven-minute delay during the Miami-Milwaukee game as security personnel tried to locate the culprit.More >>
After a seven-month battle with Leukemia, former Packers tight end Mitchell Henry passed away Friday morning. He was 24-years-old.More >>
After a seven-month battle with Leukemia, former Packers tight end Mitchell Henry passed away Friday morning. He was 24-years-old.More >>
The NL Central leaders hit six homers for the first time since 2007, when they also did it in Cincinnati.More >>
The NL Central leaders hit six homers for the first time since 2007, when they also did it in Cincinnati.More >>
Chris Paul is heading to Houston to join James Harden, and the Rockets will soon have two All-Stars in the backcourt to lead their chase for a championship. Sam Dekker is headed to Los Angeles as part of the haul landed by the Clippers.More >>
Chris Paul is heading to Houston to join James Harden, and the Rockets will soon have two All-Stars in the backcourt to lead their chase for a championship. Sam Dekker is headed to Los Angeles as part of the haul landed by the Clippers.More >>
Tony Granato has filled the vacancy on his Badgers' hockey coaching staff by bringing back another Badger. Granato announcing Tuesday he has hired former Badgers defenseman Mark Strobel as his new associate head coach.More >>
Tony Granato has filled the vacancy on his Badgers' hockey coaching staff by bringing back another Badger. Granato announcing Tuesday he has hired former Badgers defenseman Mark Strobel as his new associate head coach.More >>
Ten former Badgers will take their place among the greats in University of Wisconsin history by joining the University of Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 29 at Union South. The inductees are Sara Bauer, Darrell Bevell, Brooks Bollinger, Brian Elliott, Tamara Moore, Arlie Schardt, Bob Suter, Tracy Webster, Guy Lowman and Mike Leckrone.More >>
Ten former Badgers will take their place among the greats in University of Wisconsin history by joining the University of Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 29 at Union South. The inductees are Sara Bauer, Darrell Bevell, Brooks Bollinger, Brian Elliott, Tamara Moore, Arlie Schardt, Bob Suter, Tracy Webster, Guy Lowman and Mike Leckrone.More >>
The second day of the 2017 NHL Draft marked the 20th consecutive season that the University of Wisconsin had a player drafted as four incoming freshman were selected.More >>
The second day of the 2017 NHL Draft marked the 20th consecutive season that the University of Wisconsin had a player drafted as four incoming freshman were selected.More >>
Bronson Koenig will continue his basketball career in his home state. The La Crosse native and former Badgers star confirmed earlier reports with an Instagram post indicating he had signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.More >>
Bronson Koenig will continue his basketball career in his home state. The La Crosse native and former Badgers star confirmed earlier reports with an Instagram post indicating he had signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.More >>
There was so much hype when Crayola announced it was retiring its yellow-colored crayon, dandelion. Now the hype continues; dandelion's successor needs a name.More >>
There was so much hype when Crayola announced it was retiring its yellow-colored crayon, dandelion. Now the hype continues; dandelion's successor needs a name.More >>
Outdoor living remains a hot home trend, and backyard water features are part of the revolution. That includes bubbling boulders, just one unique way to create your own tranquil oasis.More >>
Outdoor living remains a hot home trend, and backyard water features are part of the revolution. That includes bubbling boulders, just one unique way to create your own tranquil oasis.More >>
New York police are on scene of a shooting inside a hospital where they say multiple people have injuries.More >>
New York police are on scene of a shooting inside a hospital where they say multiple people have injuries.More >>
Doctors in Madison are seeing rashes and sores in children right now.More >>
Doctors in Madison are seeing rashes and sores in children right now.More >>
Injured owl rescued by Florida deputies.More >>
Injured owl rescued by Florida deputies.More >>
We are keeping an eye on the evolving situation over Iowa for threats for severe weather for our area. Later this evening strong to severe storms look to push into the Stateline.More >>
We are keeping an eye on the evolving situation over Iowa for threats for severe weather for our area. Later this evening strong to severe storms look to push into the Stateline.More >>
President Donald Trump's approval rating is 10 points underwater with Wisconsin voters, according the latest Marquette University Law School Poll released Wednesday.More >>
President Donald Trump's approval rating is 10 points underwater with Wisconsin voters, according the latest Marquette University Law School Poll released Wednesday.More >>
Sen. Kathleen Vinehout (D-Alma) has filed paperwork on to run for Governor in 2018.More >>
Sen. Kathleen Vinehout (D-Alma) has filed paperwork on to run for Governor in 2018.More >>
Concerts on the Square will be postponed until Thursday because of possible severe weather for Wednesday night.More >>
Concerts on the Square will be postponed until Thursday because of possible severe weather for Wednesday night.More >>