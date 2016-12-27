Badger Honor Flight announces 2017 schedule

MADISON (WKOW) -- Badger Honor flight has announced four planned flights for 2017.

The flights leave from Dane County Regional Airport on April 22, May 13, September 16, and October 7.

Badger Honor Flight is part of the national organization Honor Flight Network. The goal of the organization is to transport veteran free of charge to the memorials built in their honor in Washington D.C.

Since the organization began in 209, Badger Honor Flight has flown 25 flights and almost 2,200 veterans.

Badger Honor Flight is actively soliciting applications from World War II, Korean, and Vietnam era veterans. Priority of flight is given to World War II and Korean War era veterans.