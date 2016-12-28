Beloit victim robbed at home, recovering from possible gunshot wound

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A victim is recovering this morning with a possible gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Beloit Police say around 1 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, the 39-year-old man had just arrived at his home on the 800 block of Wisconsin. The gunman shot into the victim's door multiple times. The man's shoulder was injured possibly by a bullet ricochet.

The victim dialed 911 before chasing the suspect's car to 4th and West Grande Avenue. Police say the suspect and victim do not appear to know one another.

