Beloit victim robbed at home, recovering from possible gunshot w - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Beloit victim robbed at home, recovering from possible gunshot wound

Posted: Updated:

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A victim is recovering this morning with a possible gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Beloit Police say around 1 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, the 39-year-old man had just arrived at his home on the 800 block of Wisconsin.  The gunman shot into the victim's door multiple times.  The man's shoulder was injured possibly by a bullet ricochet.  

The victim dialed 911 before chasing the suspect's car to 4th and West Grande Avenue. Police say the suspect and victim do not appear to know one another. 

Stay with 27 News as we continue to learn more about this developing story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.