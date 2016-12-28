American Red Cross seeking nominations for 'Evening of Heroes' awards

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Red Cross is looking for community volunteers who go above and beyond to help others.
The organization is seeking nominations right now for the 2017 Evening of Heroes Awards. You have until December 31 to nominate someone.
There are several categories depending on whether the nominee has devoted their life to volunteering or stepped in during an emergency:
Adult Good Samaritan
Youth Good Samaritan (age 18 or younger)
Community Hero
From the Heart Hero
Hero of a Lifetime
Military Hero
Emergency Response Hero
Corporate Hero
To see a full description of each category or to fill out a nomination form, click here. Nominees for this event are welcome from these counties in our area: Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Juneau, La Crosse, Lafayette, Monroe, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Vernon, and Houston, MN.
The Evening of Heroes Awards event is scheduled for Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells. WKOW 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier will emcee the event, which features country music artists Tyler Steel and Caitlin Koch.
