Neighbors offer 'presents' to family after Christmas Day chimney fire destroys home

MILTON (WKOW) -- A Milton man lost nearly everything Christmas when his home went up in flames.

"Flames shooting straight out," Josh Burbey said showing off what's left of his East Basswood Lane home.

It certainly wasn't Santa coming out of Burbey's chimney; it was a raging chimney fire, one that could have killed him, his fiance, their two kids and dog, Bella.

"We noticed the chimney on fire, then it was chaos," Burbey said.

Chaos that ended with Burbey trying to save Christmas.

"So, I'm shoveling presents out the front-yard, just throwing them out there," Burbey said before firefighters and police told him to get back.

"The feeling of helplessness was unbelievable," he said.

Luckily, that feeling wouldn't last for long, thanks to neighbors coming to his family's rescue.

"It would be devastating to be displaced at any time of the year, but certainly on Christmas," neighbor Jan Bue-Wells said.

"I looked out the window and saw the flames.. I'm just glad everyone got out safe," she said.

Bue-Wells was just one neighbor who offered the family comfort, taking their kids into her house, during the tragedy. Many others offered cash or clothing to support them during their time of need.

Burbey says it was amazing to see because he'd only lived in the home for four months, but the community still came together. Bue-Wells says it was just the right thing to do.

"It seemed the right thing to help another family, that's what we kind of do in Milton," Bue Wells said.

Milton Fire was able to get all the families Christmas presents out safely, but the home is deemed uninhabitable due to the extensive damage.

The family is looking right now for a 3 bedroom rental willing to take their dog, Bella.

If you'd like to help, You can do do so by contributing to the Paul/Burbey family at the

Blackhawk Credit Union.

701 S. Janesville St.

Milton, WI 53563