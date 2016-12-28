Man arrested after punching Madison bar employee - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man arrested after punching Madison bar employee

MADISON (WKOW) -- An employee at a tavern in Madison had to get several stitches after being punched by a bar patron, police say.

Madison police officers responded to Whiskey Jacks Saloon on State Street shortly before 1:00  a.m. Wednesday.  Police say 25-year-old Jose L. Garcia, Jr. was kicked out of the tavern after causing a disturbance.  He tried to get back in, but staff wouldn't let him.  Staff ended up taking him to the ground as police were being called.  

Police say Garcia punched a staff member in the face and hurt him near his eye. The employees was taken to the hospital for stitches.

Garcia was arrested and faces charges of substantial battery and disorderly conduct.

