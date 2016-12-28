Carrie Fisher lives on through multiple silver screen projects

(CNN & ABCNEWS ) -- We may miss Carrie Fisher, but we'll still get to see her on screen, several times in fact.

The upcoming Star Wars movie, episode 8, is due out a year from now with her in it, filming on that wrapped in July.

As for Episode 9, Variety Magazine says she was supposed to be in that movie, but the film doesn't shoot until Spring of 2019.

Right now, you can see her guest stars on the Amazon comedy Catastrophe, in fact, when she was coming back from filming the new season in London when she went into cardiac arrest last week.

The new season should be out in the coming months. There's also an HBO documentary about Fisher and mom Debbie Reynolds to air early next year.