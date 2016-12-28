Monroe firefighters save little girl's birthday

MONROE (WKOW) -- Monroe firefighters were called to a home Wednesday after a possible stove fire.

When they arrived in the 100 block of N. 20th Ave., there was no fire, but a burnt electrical smell.

The fire department says investigators found a birthday cake in the oven that wasn't yet cooked all the way through.

Firefighters wanted to make sure the 4-year-old girl still had a cake on her birthday.

Thanks to the Dairy Queen in Monroe, the fire department gave the little girl a cake and sang her happy birthday.