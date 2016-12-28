Madison gas stations race to put new locks on pumps before deadline

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gas stations across Madison will soon have to take new precautions to keep you safe from thieves at the pumps. It's all part of a new city ordinance that goes into effect on the first of the year.

According to the ordinance that passed in November, gas stations must change any universal locks on their pumps to locks that are unique to their business or property.

Kyle Bunnow, the Weights and Measures supervisor for the City of Madison, says it's all in an effort to lower the chance of thieves being able to unlock the pumps and insert skimming devices that steal customers' credit and debit card information.

"What we're trying to do it to make it as difficult as possible so that they're choosing to go elsewhere," Bunnow said.

At Genin's Auto Care and gas station on University Avenue, all the locks on its eight pumps were being changed on Wednesday.

"We try really hard to keep our customers safe," said store manager Brooke Wedeward.

The new ordinance comes after several skimming devices were found inside pumps across Madison, including Genin's Auto Care. Now, Wedeward says she's taking every precaution.

"What we're doing is changing all of our locks so we can can make sure to prevent any further theft for anybody's information or card numbers," she said.

Wedeward also checks the gas pumps every morning, scanning them to see if anyone has gotten past the locks.

The city says the new ordinance will deter criminals away from targeting gas pumps if they can't get past the locks. At the same time, they believe it will bring comfort who want to continue conveniently paying at the pumps.

"Individuals want to know when they go to the gas pump that their information is protected, that it's safe. It's good for the store and it's good for the customer," Bunnow said.

Madison has some 2,000 gas pumps across the city, but Bunnow says it doesn't seem like all of them will be in compliance with the new ordinance by the January 1st deadline.

"What we found is that two-thirds of the entire stations had already installed gas pump locks or committed to doing so," Bunnow added.

He says his inspectors will be out checking to make sure gas stations are using new locks at the beginning of 2017.

The locks would only cost businesses between $20 and $100. If pumps are found without unique locks, owners could face citations ranging from $187 to $313.

But at Genin's Auto Care and gas station, the initial price to change the locks is one they'll pay to keep their customers safe.

"Anything to help criminals from stealing information or stealing anything for that matter is a good thing," Wedeward said.