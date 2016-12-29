UPDATE: Red Cross helping after duplex fire in Town of Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The American Red Cross is helping after a fire at a duplex in the Town of Madison.

Meanwhile, the person sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation has been treated and released.

********

TOWN OF MADISON (WKOW) -- One person had to go to the hospital after a duplex fire in the Town of Madison.

The Town of Madison Fire Department was called to the 2800 block of Grandview Boulevard around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday and crews were met with heavy fire in the basement. Firefighters were able to put the fire out within 15 minutes.

Fire Chief David Bloom says they believe the fire started near a dryer in the basement. The person who lives on that side of the duplex was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The other side was occupied by five people, but Chief Bloom says they weren't hurt.