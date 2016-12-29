Homes for the Homeless: Federal grant money putting 16 mentally ill Dane County individuals into new apartments

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nearly half a million dollars in federal grant money is bringing hope to Dane County's homeless. Housing Initiatives works with the mentally ill population and was recently awarded the funds from the HUD Housing First program.

It's something current resident Garfield Garrison says will help others who found themselves in a similar place eight years ago.

"I just think it's excellent what they're doing," he said. Garrison was homeless after losing his job on the city's east side. He now has a 600 square foot apartment of his own, where his case manager makes routine checks to make sure he's up on meds and staying healthy.

"It'll be an apartment just like and you and me would want," Housing Initiatives Dean Loumos said. The organization's executive director has spent two decades finding real homes for the homeless. He says this money will also help him provide two case managers to the 16 new tenants.

"Longtime homeless folks aren't connected to any kind of help that they need," he said. "What those folks will do is provide that gap service in the meantime, then hook them up with the services they're not qualified to do," Loumos added.

Loumos says the grant funds will allow them to follow best-practices and continue boasting their 95 percent success rate, as they refuse to give up on the mentally ill homeless population.

"They often sabotage their assistance or the help, so we have to help the work through this." Loumos said about re-integrating the homeless into a more normal life-style.

The 16 new apartments are currently being bought up and are expected to open in early 2017.

Learn more about Housing Initiatives and how to donate here.