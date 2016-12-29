Punishing Russia: Obama Administration prepares to retaliate against Russia over alleged hacking

ABCNEWS (NATIONAL) -- The Obama Administration expected to announce it's ready to retaliate against Russia, with sanctions.

It's because of those hacks that interfered with the presidential election.

Both the DNC and Clinton campaign claim to be victims of the alleged Russian cyber attacks.

A Russian Spokeswoman says if Washington does take new hostile steps, then it will get a response.

U.S. Intelligence officials say the cyber-attacks were launched in an effort to help Republican Donald Trump.

Trump himself has continued to question the intelligence community's unanimous conclusion that Russia was responsible.

"They have no idea if it's Russia or somebody, it could be somebody sitting in a bed someplace," Trump said.

But ABC News sources saying Federal authorities later Thursday will lay out further detail about why they are so convinced it was the Russians.

What won't be announced are possible covert cyber operations or other actions against the Russians.

But President Obama has indicated those will be coming at a time and place of America's choosing.