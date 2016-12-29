UPDATE: Lane reopens on I-39 near Janesville after 3-vehicle crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The left lane near mile marker 174 along I-39 Northbound is now re-opened. Investigators closed the strip for an hour and a half after a three vehicle crash. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No word yet on how the crash happened.

********

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- State Highway Patrol Deforest Post dispatch says the left lane of I-39 Northbound near mile marker 174 is closed after a three vehicle crash. It happened around 6 a.m., Thursday morning.

Two individuals were taken to area hospitals; their conditions are unknown.

There are major backups in the northbound lanes near where the crash happened, near Racine St. (WIS 11).

27 News has a crew headed to the Rock County crash and will update this story as new information becomes available.

