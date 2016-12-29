What's Going Around: Influenza and sinusitis

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's hard not to get sick after spending the holidays with family and friends. You're around more people, so there's more opportunity to come down with something.

Amy Wagner is a Physician Assistant with Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin. She works in urgent care at the Capitol Clinic in Madison and says this week and last, they're seeing people come in with influenza.

This is a respiratory illness, so you have common cold symptoms (cough, headache and stuffy or runny nose), but also fever, chills, body aches, sore throat and sometimes nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. If you're older, have a medical condition or your child comes down with these symptoms, Wagner says it's best to consult a doctor right away. They'll likely give you anti-viral meds and it helps to take them within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms to decrease the risk of complications.

Also call a doctor if your symptoms are severe, you have a fever that lasts four or five days or if you get worse after feeling better. Wagner says the best way to prevent influenza is to get a flu shot and she says it's not too late if you want one.

Wagner is also seeing sinusitis at the clinic, which is most often caused by a virus so taking antibiotics won't help. Instead, use a Neti pot or other sinus rinse and take over-the-counter decongestants or antihistamines. A warning though, decongestants may be dangerous to people with high blood pressure and antihistamines may relieve symptoms, but won't get rid of illness quicker. Wagner says call a doctor if those symptoms last longer than 12 to 14 days of you have a fever.