Late night fire destroys barn in the Town of Vienna

TOWN OF VIENNA -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says they were called, along with Waunakee, Dane, DeForest, and Maple Bluff Fire Departments to the report of a barn fire on Schumacher Road.

The call came in shortly before 10:00 Wednesday night.

No one was hurt in the fire. The barn housed two skid loaders, tools and two campers. Damage is estimated at $300,000 and is considered a total loss. The cause has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.