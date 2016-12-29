Late night fire destroys barn in the Town of Vienna - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Late night fire destroys barn in the Town of Vienna

TOWN OF VIENNA -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says they were called, along with Waunakee, Dane, DeForest, and Maple Bluff Fire Departments to the report of a barn fire on Schumacher Road.

The call came in shortly before 10:00 Wednesday night.

No one was hurt in the fire.  The barn housed two skid loaders, tools and two campers.  Damage is estimated at $300,000 and is considered a total loss.  The cause has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.

