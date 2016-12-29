UPDATE: Janesville Police arrest juvenile in connection to overnight shooting

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police arrested 15-year-old male suspect in connection to the shots fired case. Police found 11 shell casings around the scene. He was charged with 5 counts of Party to a Crime-Endangering safety by use of a Dangerous Weapon.



JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Rockport Road on Wednesday night.



Evidence showed that several shots were fired at the home, but nobody inside was injured.



Police do believe the shooting was isolated and that there is not any more threat to the public. If anyone has any information, you should call police at 757-2244.