Madison kids share their top 2017 New Year's Resolutions

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you don't have your finger on your 2017 New Year's Resolution, don't worry.

Rarely does a New Year's Resolution sound more sincere than when it comes out of the mouth of a child. 27 News asked King's Kids Academy on Madison's West Side to color their 2017 New Year's Resolutions.

The Junior Pre-K students were more than happy to oblige, giving some surprising and other times silly answers.

While some said they planned on watching more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, other said they wanted to spend more time with there family.

But a majority of kids wanted more phone or I-Pad screen time because they really liked playing games or watching movies on the devices.