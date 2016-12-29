Veterans home staff mishandled liquid oxygen

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The federal government has confirmed staff at Wisconsin's largest veterans home mishandled liquid oxygen.

The Capital Times reports the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid has substantiated a complaint alleging staff at the home in King allowed liquid oxygen, which is highly flammable, to leak into the ventilation system.

According to the complaint, the home's security chief told a staff member who discovered the leak not to write a report, saying security staff had been told not to detail incidents any longer out of concerns the reports would be subject to the open records law.

The CMC didn't cite the home because the problem has been fixed and a corrective plan has been put in place.

Republican Sen. Luther Olsen said he's concerned that the home isn't self-reporting incidents.