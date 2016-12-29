Final expenses tallied in Dane County presidential recount - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Final expenses tallied in Dane County presidential recount

MADISON (WKOW) -- The total expenses for the Dane County recount have been added up.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell says the final total expense being submitted to the Wisconsin election Commission is $201,660. The estimate first submitted to the Wisconsin Elections Commission was $342,784.

Dane County was ahead of schedule and under budget.

McDonell says the savings came from lower personnel expense due to:

  • Fewer workers needed than originally anticipated
  • Some worker volunteering their time
  • Finishing two days early, lowering the number of total hours
  • Lower miscellaneous expenses such as parking and meals
